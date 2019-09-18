The Prescott Cardinals had a good feeling about their chances against the New Richmond Tigers on Tuesday.

“Us coaches were feeling good about where all of the girls games are at, and Alexis (Fredericks) especially had a good feeling,” Cardinals’ head coach Chad Salay said. “The first thing she said to me when I saw her today was that she was going to have a great round.”

After that, Fredericks went on to play six holes just one over par, ending the nine-hole course with a score of 40 and a first-place team finish.

The Cardinals defeated the Tigers by seven strokes at the Ellsworth Country Club on Tuesday, giving the Tigers their first conference loss in over five years. The Cardinals’ team score of 179 was a new school record, but Salay believes there’s still another level of play his No. 3-ranked Cardinals can get to.

“I think we played very well, but I think we have an even better round out there,” Salay said. “This is where we wanted to get to, though. We wanted to be able to beat or at least compete with New Richmond when we didn’t necessarily have our ‘A’ game.”

The Cardinals were led by their 1-2 punch of Ava Salay and Fredericks who placed first and second with scores of 39 and 40. Liz Rohl also shot under 50 by recording a 49, respectively.

“The thing that I am most excited about is that the girls continue to get better and we are continuing to trend upward as we get closer and closer to tournament series golf,” coach Salay said. “The girls were super pumped to take down New Richmond and even more excited now to get back to our home course tomorrow and see if we can do it again.”

The Cardinals will host all Middle Border Conference teams on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m.

The Ellsworth Panthers finished in fourth place at their home meet after recording a team score of 203, which set them 14 strokes behind the third-place St. Croix Central Panthers.

Holly Carlson led the Panthers with a 47 and was followed closely behind by Anna Sweere who shot a 48. Carlson’s 47 earned her a ninth-place finish, while Sweere’s 48 landed her in a three-way tie for 10th place with Osceola’s Madi Link and Brooklyn Wagner.

Team scores: 1. Prescott (179) 2. New Richmond (186) 3. St. Croix Central (189) 4. Ellsworth (203) 5. Osceola (207) 6. Amery (210) 7. Baldwin-Woodville (212) 8. Somerset (224)

Prescott: Salay (39), Fredericks (40), Rohl (49), Lindsay Olson (51), Jessica Heinsch (55).

Ellsworth: Carlson (47), Sweere (48), Charlize Smith (51), Stella Anderson (57), Kennedy Schommer (66)