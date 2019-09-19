The five-year unbeaten streak of the New Richmond girls in Middle Border Conference golf came to an end on Tuesday.

The Tigers were defeated by Prescott in Tuesday’s match. The Tigers lost to Prescott again on Wednesday on the Cardinals’ home course. This leaves the Tigers with a three-point lead with two MBC matches remaining. The final nine-hole MBC match will be played next Monday, Sept. 23, at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.

The MBC season concludes with an 18-hole tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Ellsworth Country Club.

The golfers are coming off a stretch where they played Monday at Amery, Tuesday at Ellsworth and Wednesday at Prescott.

The Tigers beat Prescott by seven strokes Monday. The tide turned Tuesday, where Prescott shot 179 to get the win, with the Tigers shooting 186. Prescott shot 187 to win Wednesday, with the Tigers shooting 191. New Richmond coach Neal Ziller saluted Prescott for its strong play.

“Prescott played really well at Ellsworth,” Ziller said. “At Prescott, we beat ourselves.”

The Tigers won at Amery with Lanie Veenendall and Jessica Hagman both shooting 42 to tie for second place behind Prescott’s Ava Salay. Sydney Nolan shot 49, Abbie Ritzer 54 and Kailey Stevens 57.

Hagman shot 43, Veenendall 44 and Nolan 46 at Ellsworth Tuesday, with Ritzer at 53 and Stevens at 58. Veenendall tied Salay for medalist honors on Wednesday at 41. Hagman shot 48, Nolan 50, Ritzer 52 and Stevens 56.

Ziller said he hopes the losses are a learning experience for the Tigers. One area the coaches are emphasizing is learning to deal with making a bad shot.

“They’ve got to forgive themselves for mishits,” Ziller said. “I’m looking forward to seeing these girls rise to the challenge.”

St. Croix Central

The only blip in the Panthers’ MBC season came on Monday, otherwise Central has finished in third place in every match this season.

The Panthers’ shots strayed a bit as they finished in fourth on Monday, shooting a 221. Sally Vangsness led the Panthers at 50, with Parker Chladek and Brooklyn Mishler at 53.

The Panthers righted their play on Tuesday, shooting 32 strokes better than they did on Monday. The Panthers finished three strokes out of second place at Ellsworth. Vangsness and Mishler both played their best rounds of the season, Vangsness finishing at 42 and Mishler at 43. Chladek shot 51 and Jenna Wehausen 53. The 189 was the first time the Panthers have broken 190 in the three years Logan Kimberly has been coaching the team.

The Panthers carried that momentum into Wednesday, continuing their strong play on a much tougher course, Kimberly said. “I was very happy with our team score of 198. I really feel and hope like we're starting to put things together and make a big push as we close out the conference season and enter the post-season,” he said. He said the three days of golf were extra challenging for his team with this busy stretch falling in Homecoming Week.

Vangsness led the Panthers on Wednesday by shooting 44. Mishler and Chladek shot 51, Wehausen 52 and Sara McHenry 59.

Somerset

The Spartans produced their best result of the conference season on Monday by placing third at Amery. Somerset shot a 210, finishing 11 strokes ahead of St. Croix Central.

Senior Haley Myers led Somerset with a 46 on Monday. Ella Holland shot 52, Isabella Fagan 54, Briley Olson 58 and Cam Paradies 64. Somerset coach Todd Myers said the Spartans did a good job of staying out of trouble areas, which are numerous on the Amery course. He said the focus was on course management, which the Spartans learn by playing at their difficult home course, Bristol Ridge.

The Spartans dropped back to eighth on Tuesday and placed fifth at Clifton Highlands on Friday. Myers shot 46 in both rounds to lead the Spartans. She needed 16 putts to complete all three rounds. Another highlight from Wednesday was Holland sinking a 40-foot putt.

Coach Myers said the three-day span of golf was more of a mental challenge for the girls.

“Our focus is taking things hole-by-hole and not worry about the big picture; course management is the item players need to address and concentrate on,” he said.