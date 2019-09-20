The race for the Big Rivers Conference championship is going down to the wire with River Falls and Hudson separated by just three points heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Wildcats have won four straight BRC matches since Hudson took the season opener and the Cats are in first place in the conference standings with 34 points while Hudson is just three points behind with 31.

River Falls’ latest victory came at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls, where Hudson’s Paige Hillman earned medalist honors but the Wildcats posted four of the top five individual scores to post a team total of 180.

“They have certainly set the standard for which we are shooting for,” Raider coach Thomas Holland said about the Wildcats.

Hillman led all players with a round of 40, one stroke better than River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode. Hudson’s Molly Nelson finished in a three-way tie for third place with a score of 45 while River Falls’ Makaylin Harer and Mekinnah Xiong tied for fourth with 46 and Wildcat Hannah Harper took fifth with a 47.

“Jaden Woiwode continues to go low and was on the cusp of breaking 40 consistently this week,” River Falls coach Gabe Van Pelt said. “Makaylin Harer had her best showing of the season tonight as she continues to round out her swing from a forearm injury, and Mekinnah Xiong also finished off a nice week with her lowest conference match score of the season.”

Makayla Shilts shot a round of 49 for Hudson and Courtney Dummer scored a 51 as the Raiders finished five strokes behind River Falls with a team score of 185.

Two days earlier at Mill Run in Eau Claire, Hillman fired a 38 to earn medalist honors but River Falls shot 182 as a team to beat the second-place Raiders by 10 strokes.

Woiwode led the Wildcats with a 42 and Harper shot a 43 while Lilly Accola score a 46 and Harer and Xiong each came in at 51.

Dummer contributed a 49 to the Raider’s team total and Nelson had a 52 while Shilts scored 53.

Hillman has taken the individual title in all five BRC matches this season and holds a seven-point lead over Woiwode in the race for Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year honors while Harper is five points behind Woiwode in third place.

River Falls hosted the final BRC regular season match Monday, Sept. 23, before the 18-hole Big Rivers Conference Tournament Thursday, Sept. 26, at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.