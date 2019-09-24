Thirty-six days after their meet in Osceola, the Middle Border Conference girls’ golf teams have wrapped up their regular season and now await Wednesday’s MBC Tournament.

The New Richmond Tigers now hold a four-point lead over the Prescott Cardinals after Monday’s conference meet at Pheasant Hills Golf Course. The Tigers shot a team score of 176 at the nine-hole meet, beating out the second-place Cardinals by six strokes.

Prescott will need to win Wednesday’s 18-hole tournament and hpe New Richmond places third or worse in order to claim the 2019 MBC title.

Prescott freshman Ava Salay locked up the individual conference title by shooting a 35 on Wednesday to perfect her regular season medalist honor streak. The freshman took first place at all eight conference meets and currently holds a 15-point advantage over runner-up Lanie Veenendahl in the individual standings.

Prescott senior Alexis Fredericks tied for seventh place with St. Croix Central’s Brooklyn Mishler after recording a 46 at Monday’s meet and now holds a six-point lead over SCC’s Sally Vangsness for the final spot on the MBC All-Conference First Team.

Prescott’s Liz Rohl currently holds 17 conference points and is expected to represent the Cardinals on the MBC honorable mention list.

The Ellsworth Panthers finished in fourth place at Monday’s conference meet after recording a team score of 207.

Ellsworth senior Holly Carlson tied for fourth place with New Richmond’s Sydney Nolan after shooting a 42 at Pheasant Hills and earned eight points toward her individual conference standing. Carlson currently sits in fourth place in the individual conference standings with 60 points. She’s four points ahead of Fredericks and four points behind New Richmond’s Jessica Hagman.

Ellsworth’s Anna Sweere and Charlize Smith, who missed a combined five conference meets, are likely to finish with honorable mention honors after Wednesday’s conference tournament.

The MBC Tournament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Ellsworth Country Club.

Team scores: 1. New Richmond (176) 2. Prescott (182) 3. St. Croix Central (189) 4. Ellsworth (207) 5. Amery (216) 6. Baldwin-Woodville (217) 7. Osceola (219) 8. Somerset (220)

Prescott: Salay (35), Fredericks (46), Rohl (50), Jessica Heinsch (51), Lindsay Olson (54)

Ellsworth: Carlson (42), Sweere (48), Smith (56), Kennedy Schommer (61), Stella Anderson (62)