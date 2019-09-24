The New Richmond girls will carry a four-point lead into the 2019 Middle Border Conference tournament on Wednesday after winning the final nine-hole MBC golf match on Monday.

New Richmond’s girls shot a 176 at Pheasant Hills Golf Club on Monday. Prescott again was the second place finisher, shooting a 182. The Tigers have 78 team points heading into Wednesday’s tournament at the Ellsworth Country Club. Prescott has 74 points and third place St. Croix Central owns 63 points.

The Tigers earned the win Monday by having three of the top six scores in the meet. Prescott freshman Ava Salay was medalist at 35. New Richmond senior Jessica Hagman finished second at 39, tying Central’s Sally Vangsness. New Richmond also got a 42 from Sydney Nolan and a 43 from Lanie Veenendall. The Tigers also got a 52 from Abbie Ritzer and a 59 from Kailey Stevens.

Tiger coach Neal Ziller said Hagman and Nolan both had individual lessons over the weekend to iron out issues in their swings. Hagman and Veenendall enter Wednesday’s tournament in a close competition for the second spot in the conference standings. Nolan currently ranks seventh in the conference standings.

Ziller plans to have the Tigers stop at the River Falls Golf Club on the team’s trip to Ellsworth on Wednesday, to get some swings in at a driving range before playing the tournament. Ziller said the plan for Wednesday is to head into the tournament with a calm, positive approach.

St. Croix Central

The Panthers matched their best score of the season in placing third at Monday’s meet. Their 189 score was led by Vangsness’ 39 score. This was the first-sub 40 round of her career.

“She's be working so hard and I'm so happy for her to reach that benchmark,” said Central coach Logan Kimberly.

Brooklyn Mishler also played a strong round, shooting 46. Parker Chladek and Jenna Wehausen both shot 52 and Sydney Burgess finished at 55.

The Panthers are nearly locked into third place in the conference standings. They are 11 points behind Prescott and they are 11 points ahead of fourth place Ellsworth.

Somerset

The Spartans placed eighth on Monday, but they were just four strokes out of fifth place. Senior Haley Myers continued to be a top-10 player in the conference, finishing at 47. Isabella Fagan stepped up to be Somerset’s second scorer, finishing at 57. Ella Holland and Briley Olson both shot 58.