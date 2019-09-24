RIVER FALLS-- The River Falls’ girls golf team extended its lead in the Big Rivers Conference standings with a 16-stroke victory over Hudson at the final conference match of the regular season Monday, Sept. 23, in River Falls.

Hannah Harper led five Wildcats in the top ten with a first place score of 40 as River Falls posted a 9-hole total of 183 to move four points ahead of Hudson in the conference standings heading into the 18-hole BRC Tournament Thursday, Sept. 26, at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.

River Falls goes into Thursday’s tournament with 51 points and Hudson is second with 47, meaning the Raiders would have to win Thursday’s conference tournament and River Falls would have to finish fourth or lower for Hudson to claim the title. The Wildcats have won five of the six regular season matches since Hudson took the season opener Sept. 5 at Troy Burne.

Harper edged Hudson’s Paige Hillman by one stroke to earn medalist honors Monday. Hillman leads the individual conference standings with 59 points, eight ahead of River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode and 11 ahead of Harper.

Woiwode shot a 45 Monday to tie Hudson’s Molly Nelson for third place while River Falls’ Mekinnah Xiong took fourth with 46. Makaylin Harer, Lilly Accola and Hudson’s Makayle Shilts each shot 54 to tie for eighth place while Hudson’s Courtney Dummer placed 10th with 56.

Hudson finished with 196 to place second, 16 strokes behind the Wildcats, while Menomonie was third with 211.