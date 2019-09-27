River Falls claimed its second straight Big Rivers Conference title and Hudson’s Paige Hillman clinched Player of the Year honors at the BRC Girls’ Golf Tournament Thursday, Sept. 26, at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.

River Falls entered the day in first place in the conference standings and capped its second straight title run by posting a team-low score of 388, led by Jaden Woiwode and Hannah Harper with identical second-place rounds of 88. Lilly Accola added a 105 while Makaylin Harer and Mekinnah Xiong each shot 107.

Hillman earned individual medalist honors with a 7-over-par 78 as Hudson placed second with a team score of 413. Makayla Shilts was the next lowest Raider with 109 and Molly Nelson and Maliah Pytlaski each shot 113 while Courtney Dummer had 114.

Hillman headlined the All-BRC First Team as Player of the Year and was joined on the team by River Falls’ Woiwode and Harper. Harer and Xiong both earned Second Team All-BRC honors.

The Wildcats put themselves in position to repeat as conference champs with a 16-stroke at the final conference match of the regular season Monday, Sept. 23, in River Falls.

Harper led five Wildcats in the top ten with a first place score of 40 as River Falls posted a 9-hole total of 183 to move four points ahead of Hudson in the conference standings. Harper edged Hudson’s Hillman by one stroke to earn medalist honors.

Woiwode shot a 45 Monday to tie Hudson’s Nelson for third place while River Falls’ Xiong took fourth with 46. Harer, Accola and Hudson’s Makayle Shilts each shot 54 to tie for eighth place while Hudson’s Dummer placed 10th with 56.

The Wildcats and Raiders will be joined by the rest of the BRC teams, as well as New Richmond, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona and Superior at the WIAA Division 1 Regional Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.