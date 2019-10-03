Area teams grabbed the top three qualifying spots at the WIAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior Wednesday, Oct. 2.

New Richmond finished five strokes ahead of River Falls with a team score of 340 to claim the regional title while Hudson placed third with 391. They will be joined by fourth place Eau Claire Memorial at the Division 1 Sectional Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Stevens Point.

New Richmond’s Jessica Hagman earned regional medalist honors with a two-over-par 73 while teammate Lanie Veenendall and Hudson’s Paige Hillman tied for second at 77.

River Falls’ Hannah Harper and Jaden Woiwode took the next two spots, with Harper shooting a 78 to place fourth and Woiwode’s 81 placing her fifth.

Sydney Nolan contributed a sixth place score of 87 to New Richmond’s team total while Abbie Ritzer shot 103.

River Falls’ got an eighth place score of 92 from Lilly Accola and Mekinnah Xiong was 11th with 94 while Makaylin Harer and Hudson’s Courtney Dummer tied for 12th with 96. Molly Nelson shot 108 for the Raiders and Maliah Pytleski had 110 while Makayla Shilts finished at 112.

New Richmond, River Falls, Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial will be joined by Stevens Point, Tomah, Onalaska and Wisconsin Rapids at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional at the Stevens Point Country Club Tuesday, Oct. 8. The top two teams, and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will participate in the WIAA State Tournament Oct. 14-15 at University Ridge in Madison.