Somerset’s golfers played well on their home course in the WIAA Division 2 regional meet. The St. Croix Central girls hope that playing at home equates to higher success when they host the WIAA sectional meet next Tuesday.

Both Central and Somerset advanced through the WIAA regional meet that was played at Somerset’s Bristol Ridge Golf Course on Thursday. All four teams that advanced are members of the Middle Border Conference. Prescott won the regional title by shooting 379. Central finished second at 405, followed by Ellsworth at 423 and Somerset at 440.

Central will be playing on its home course at the sectional meet, Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond. This is the third straight season that the Panthers have reached sectionals. Central coach Logan Kimberly said he thinks it is the best chance the Panthers had to reach state in those years. The main competition will be Prescott and Northwestern, which shot a 396 to win the Luck-Unity regional meet.

“I really feel this is our best chance to advance to state so far. Our girls will be ready to play on Tuesday,” Kimberly said.

Central produced three of the top seven finishes at the regional meet. That was led by sophomore Sally Vangsness, who placed fourth with a 92. Seniors Parker Chladek and Brooklyn Mishler were sixth and seventh, with scores of 98 and 101. All five Panthers finished among the top 20 in the tournament, with Sydney Burgess and Jenna Wehausen both shooting 114.

The regional was played in cold conditions, with a whipping relentless wind. Kimberly said the team played well considering the conditions. He said he wants the girls to be sure to maintain their high level of play over the complete 18 holes, because a few faded on the back nine on Thursday.

Somerset

The Spartans weren’t seeded in the top four at the regional, but the Spartans beat Amery and Baldwin-Woodville by 19 strokes to capture the fourth place spot and the ticket to the sectional tournament.

Somerset was led by senior Haley Myers, who shot a 97 in her final round on her home course, placing fifth in the regional. Ella Holland tied for 16th by shooting 112. Isabella Fagan shot 115, Briley Olson 116 and Serenity Slayton 121. Slayton was playing in her first varsity match.

“Some may be surprised we took that fourth place slot, but to be honest the girls busted their butts this past week. We practiced and played on even the rainy days,” said Somerset coach Todd Myers. He said several of the girls produced their best 18-hole scores of the season.

Coach Myers said the Spartans understand the odds are stacked against them at sectionals, so he just wants the girls to relax and concentrate on playing their best golf.

“Anything is possible. We will go out just like today and put up the best score we can and whatever happens will happen,” Myers said.