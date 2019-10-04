The impending cold weather was on the minds of members of the Prescott girls’ golf team a week before their WIAA Division 2 regional tournament in Somerset.

The Cardinals — like most western Wisconsin teams preparing for regionals — were forced to hold practices indoors due to heavy rains and chilling fall weather in the final days leading up to their regional tournament, but when their day at Bristol Ridge Golf Course came, the Cardinals were well prepared.

Prescott left Bristol Ridge Golf Course as regional champs on Thursday, Oct. 3, after recording an impressive team score of 379, which put them 26 strokes ahead of the second-place St. Croix Central Panthers who beat the Cardinals by one stroke at the Middle Border Conference Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Ava Salay and Alexis Fredericks led the Cardinals with first- and second-place finishes and scores of 80 and 88 on the 18-hole round. Lindsay Olson and Jessica Heinsch also finished in the top 10 with scores of 104 and 107. Olson’s impressive 104 earned her an eighth-place finish while Heinsch’s 107 landed her in a tie for ninth place with Madi Link of Osceola.

The Ellsworth Panthers placed third at Thursday’s regional meet and will advance to the Tuesday, Oct. 8, sectional tournament at Pheasant Hills Golf Course along with the Cardinals, the second-place SCC Panthers and the fourth-place Somerset Spartans.

The Panthers were led by senior Holly Carlson who finished in third place after completing the course in 90 strokes. Senior Stella Anderson also showed improvement by scoring a 108 to earn her an 11th-place finish.

Prescott, SCC, Ellsworth and Somerset will compete against Northwestern, Barron, Flambeau and Spooner at Pheasant Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. The top two teams from the sectional meet will advance to the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament, which will be held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 14-15.

SOMERSET REGIONAL RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Prescott (379) 2. St. Croix Central (405) 3. Ellsworth (423) 4. Somerset (440) t5. Baldwin-Woodville (459) t5. Amery (459) 7. Osceola (487) 8. St. Croix Falls (488)

Prescott: Salay (80), Fredericks (88), Olson (104), Heinsch (107), Liz Rohl (119)

Ellsworth: Carlson (90), Anderson (108), Anna Sweere (112), Charlize Smith (113), Kennedy Schommer (131)



