HUDSON-- Lexi Jonas, a 2017 graduate of Hudson High School, won her first individual title to lead the University of Sioux Falls women’s golf team to the team championship at the Augustana Invitational Sunday, Sept. 29.

Jonas, a junior, carded a career-low round of 73 Sunday to finish with a two-day score of 151 to earn medalist honors, one stroke ahead of Augustana’s Hannah Hankinson, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference NSIC Women’s Golfer of the Year and earn NSIC Women’s Golf Player of the Week honors.

USF finished with a team score of 619, seven shots ahead of Augustana, to win its first team championship in school history.

Jonas starred in golf and basketball at Hudson High School, earning first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors in golf as a junior and senior and second team as a freshman and sophomore. She was a two-time sectional champion, three-time team MVP and three-time state qualifier, tying for 15th at the 2015 state tournament and placing 19th as a senior in 2016.

She was a two-time team captain in basketball and three-time all-conference and All-Northwest selection while also earning three straight academic all-state honors in the classroom.