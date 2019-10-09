New Richmond senior Jessica Hagman will be making her second trip to the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf championships.

Hagman qualified for state as an individual during the WIAA Stevens Point sectional tournament played Tuesday at the Stevens Point Country Club by producing the second best score in the tournament. The Tigers were hoping to return to state as a team, but they finished fourth at the sectional meet. The top two teams advance from sectionals to state.

Tomah won the sectional title by shooting 360 and Stevens Point was second, shooting 363 on its home course. The Tigers were in contention until the back nine, falling back to fourth place by shooting 376.

Hagman stayed among the leaders the entire day. She shot an 84 to finish in second place. The tournament medalist was Tomah freshman Brin Neumann, who shot 82.

Tiger sophomore Lanie Veenendall missed being an individual qualifier for state by three strokes, shooting 90. Abbie Ritzer shot 97, Sydney Nolan finished at 105 and Kailey Stevens shot 112.

New Richmond coach Neal Ziller said he was hoping the Tigers could match the performance they delivered in winning the regional tournament. He called the regional win “probably the gutsiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Ziller said the greens at the Stevens Point were extremely fast. He credited Hagman for extensively practicing her putting so she’d be ready for the greens. Ziller said Hagman was doing all she could to get her team to the state meet.

“Jess fought on every single shot. She was a senior on a mission,” Ziller said.