The River Falls and Hudson girls’ golf teams both sent one representative to next week’s WIAA Division 1 State Girls Golf Tournament after River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode and Hudson’s Paige Hillman each qualified as individuals at Tuesday’s sectional tourney in Stevens Point.

Woiwode fired a score of 85 to tie for third place and earn the second individual qualifying spot while Hillman edged River Falls’ Hannah Harper in a playoff for the third and final spot with a round of 87.

Tomah freshman Brin Neumann shot 82 to lead the Timberwolves to the sectional team title with a total score of 360 while Stevens Point also qualified for state as a team by placing second with 363.

The top two teams and the top three individuals who were not members of qualifying teams advanced to state.

New Richond’s Jessica Hagman grabbed the first individual qualifying spot with a score of 84 while Wiowode earned the second spot by tying Stevens Point’s Abby Nickel for third with 85. Hillman and Harper each shot 87 before Hillman edged Harper on the second playoff hole to earn the third qualifying position.

The 48th Annual WIAA Girls State Golf Championships will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 14-15, at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. Competition will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.