The long-awaited tournament the Prescott Cardinals and Ellsworth's Holly Carlson have been preparing for is finally here, and after Day 1, the Pierce County golfers didn't falter on the biggest stage of their high school golf careers.

After a one-hour frost delay that pushed tee times for the WIAA Division 2 Girls' Golf State Championships back one hour on Monday, the Cardinals finished Day 1 of the state tournament with a team score of 376, which put them in second place behind the defending state champions — the Madison Edgewood Crusaders.

The Cardinals fell behind the Crusaders by 29 strokes but held a solid, 19-stroke lead over Middle Border Conference opponent St. Croix Central after their first 18 holes on University Ridge Golf Course.

Prescott freshman Ava Salay matched her team's Day 1 finish with a second-place finish after Monday's 18 holes. Salay completed the first 18 with a nine-over-par score of 81 and sits five strokes behind Edgewood's Grace Welch. The Prescott freshman shot a two-over-par 38 on Monday's front nine but fell back with a 43 on the back nine.

Prescott senior Alexis Fredericks was tied for ninth place with Northwestern's Kiernan Smith after Day 1 in which she recorded an 18-hole score of 89. Carlson followed Fredericks with a score of 95, which put her in a tie for 13th place with St. Croix Central's Brooklyn Mishler, and Prescott sophomore Liz Rohl is currently in a four-way tie for 15th place with a score of 96.

The Cardinals and Carlson teed off at 9:20 a.m. this morning, and live results can be found on the WIAA website.

Monday, Oct. 14, Team Results:

1. Edgewood (347) 2. Prescott (376) 3. St. Croix Central (395) 4. Xavier (404) 5. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek (405) 6. Wrightstown (428)

Prescott: Salay (81, second place), Fredericks (89, t9th), Rohl (96, t15th), Jessica Heinsch (110, t29th), Lindsay Olson (122, 36th)

Ellsworth: Carlson (95, t13th)