Hudson’s Paige Hillman moved up 17 spots on the second day of the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Golf Tournament at University Ridge in Madison Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 14-15, to finish 14th overall with a two-day total of 162.

Hillman opened with a 15-over-par 87 and was tied for 31st place after Monday’s first round before shooting a 3-over 75 Tuesday to finish all alone in 14th place. Only one other player-- individual champion Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port-- shot a lower score Tuesday with a 71. Baranczyk finished with a two day total of 149 to edge Brookfield Central’s Sarah Balding by one stroke for the individual title.

New Richmond’s Jessica Hagman tied for 18th place with a total of 166 (78-88) while River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode tied for 37th with 176 (90-86).

Middleton won the Division 1 team title with a total score of 651 while Brookfield Central was second with 664.