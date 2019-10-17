Holly Carlson had one goal at the start of her final high school golf season: advance to the WIAA Division 2 Girls’ Golf State Championships. The Ellsworth senior knew a trip to Madison was plausible — if she polished her mental game.

And she did.

Carlson’s season-long dedication to perfecting her mentality paid off on the final day of her high school golf career when she shot a six-over-par 78 at University Ridge Golf Course to jump up seven places on the leaderboard on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Carlson’s 78 was the best Division 2, Day 2 score, the best round ever recorded by an Ellsworth Panther girls golfer at the state tournament, and her total score of 163 landed her in a tie for sixth place, which made her the only female Panther to ever place at a golf state tournament.

But she had to battle through some Day 1 adversity to cash in on making history.

Carlson finished Day 1 with an 18-hole score of 95, which set her in a tie for 13th place.

“Day 1 was a struggle for her, mentally,” Carlson’s head coach Carson Huppert said. “Day 2 was the complete opposite. She played her best round of her life, so far, at the state tournament. She had the best Day 2 round out of every Division 2 golfer.”

Carlson said it’s hard to explain how she came back on Tuesday but said she knew it was going to be a good day after starting off with a par on the first hole.

“My coach told me ‘I can feel a 72 coming on,’” Carlson said. “At first it was a joke, but after the next holes getting pars, I knew it could be possible, which I was super close to.”

Carlson had the backing of her teammates who cheered her on in their homemade shirts throughout the two-day tournament along with support from her high school principal Mark Stoesz who made the trip to Madison and plenty of fans back in Ellsworth to get her through the final day, but when it came down to it, it was her own grit that led her to her sixth-place finish.

“It was determination and passion that let me shoot a good round on Tuesday,” Carlson said. “Last year I couldn’t dream of it. My mental toughness was not up to the test yet. After a summer of working on it, it really paid off as I bounced back.”

But like she has all season, Carlson remembered to acknowledge the person who’s had her back even when she questioned her own capabilities — Huppert.

“Carson is the best coach a player could have, and he was the best one there at the state tournament,” Carlson said. “He made a long, stressful day turn into something super fun. After a long four years, it was a bittersweet moment having my last round be with him on Tuesday. He was a big reason that I do so well and made a comeback on Tuesday. He was with me every swing of the way, telling me where to hit, what club to fire, and most importantly, always telling me to have fun and have a smile on my face. Special thanks to him for letting me finish my high school career at state.”

Carlson’s mark on her coach and the Ellsworth girls’ golf program has been equally impactful.

“Coaching Holly the last four years has been awesome,” Huppert said. “Every year she made strides to improve. Like I have said before, Holly is a gamer. It was pretty special to be a part of that.”

Photos from the 2019 WIAA Division 2 Girls' Golf State Championships will be added to this story at a later date.