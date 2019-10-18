The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) announced that senior Alexis Fredericks of Prescott High School is an Academic All-State honoree for the recently concluded 2019 girls’ golf season, receiving a designation of High Honors on Friday, Oct. 18.

Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participate in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and are at least a sophomore in high school.

The coaches association is proud to announce that 342 girls from 100 high schools have been honored this year for maintaining high academic standards in the classroom while competing in varsity golf. In fact, the average cumulative GPA of this year’s honorees is an exceptional 3.881.

The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin's reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities. Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability. An academic ‘Team’ award honoring high school teams with the highest cumulative GPA is also acknowledged. The girls’ team award will be announced in March 2020.



