Prescott golfers Ava Salay and Alexis Fredericks are still making Prescott girls’ golf history three weeks after the conclusion of their memorable 2019 season.

Salay and Fredericks, the Cardinals’ 1-2 punch of their record-breaking season, were named to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Girls’ All-State Teams on Monday, Nov. 4.

Freshman Salay was named to the All-State Second Team after her historic season that ended with a perfect Middle Border Conference record and second-place team and individual finishes at the WIAA Division 2 Girls’ Golf State Championships.

Salay was the only freshman to be named to an All-State team this year.

“Not many players attain that type of recognition from the committee as freshmen,” Prescott’s head coach Chad Salay said. “Her being the only member in the class of 2023 to be placed on an All-State team is also telling of the separation she has made for herself thus far into her high school career. It really displays the work she has put into her game. She certainly appreciates these types of acknowledgements however doesn’t seem to dwell too much on them, which as a coach, makes me believe that she is mature beyond her years.”

Salay said her first year of high school golf was “indescribable” and that receiving All-State Second Team honors as a freshman adds to the surreality of her debut season.

“The award shows where a player is ranked, but beyond all that, it shows the amount of work and effort they put in. I’ve worked very hard to be where I am, and I know all the other girls receiving All-State have done the same. I’m going to continue to work hard this offseason to keep getting better.”

Senior Fredericks was recognized as a Division 2 All-State honorable mention honoree after finishing in a tie for 17th place at the WIAA Division 2 Girls’ Golf State Championships.

“It was so great to see Alexis recognized by the committee as a Division 2 All-State honorable mention honoree,” coach Salay said. “She was a key piece to our team’s success this year, and I think the committee understood that without her, we do not have the run to state and at state that we had. This certainly cements not only a great year for Alexis but a great career. I am so proud of all the hard work she put into her game since her freshman year to get to this point. It’s truly amazing.”

Salay and Fredericks are the first — of many, if the Cardinals’ progress continues — Prescott golfers to earn All-State honors.

“I think it’s great to see that we are receiving more state-wide recognition as we continue to build this program into one of the premier girls’ golf programs in the state,” coach Salay said.