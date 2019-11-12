Hudson’s Paige Hillman, Somerset’s Haley Myers and St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness were all selected to the team. Hillman was named as a third team all-state player and Myers and Vangsness were recognized as honorable mention all-state players.

Hillman was one of the premier golfers in the Big Rivers Conference this season. She carried that into the WIAA Division 1 tournament series. She shot a 162 at the WIAA Division 1 state championships to place 14th. She was especially strong in the second day of the state tournament, where her 75 tied for the second best round of the day in Division 1.

Myers finished her career as the first Somerset High School golfer to play in three WIAA State Championships. Myers had the best finish ever for a Somerset golfer in a state tournament by tying for fourth place in the Division 2 tournament with a two-day score of 172. Myers has elected to play collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Todd Myers, Haley’s dad and her coach, said the best thing about her high school career was her ability to elevate her game for the postseason. In each season, she played her best golf of the season during the WIAA playoffs.

Vangsness is a sophomore who emerged as one of the area’s top golfers this season. She finished tied for sixth place in this year’s Division 2 state tournament with a two-day score of 173. The Middle Border Conference was the premier conference in the Division 2 tournament, with four of the top seven girls coming from the MBC. Prescott’s Ava Salay and Ellsworth’s Holly Carlson also finished among the top seven golfers in the Division 2 event.

Central coach Logan Kimberly said Vangsness improved her scores by eight strokes per nine holes this season.

“I'm just really excited to have her around for another two years to see what she can continue to do,” he said.