The New Richmond High School senior signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent to attend Concordia University in St. Paul and compete for the Golden Bears women’s golf team.

Hagman is one of three freshmen who will be joining the Golden Bears next fall.

Hagman led the Tigers to the 2019 Middle Border Conference championship. She has been one of the top players in the MBC for three years. She made an immediate impact as a freshman, including winning the WIAA Division 1 regional championship. Her career was temporarily sidelined just before the start of her sophomore year. A knee injury forced her to miss her sophomore season.

She returned from the injury strong and focused. She ranked third among the MBC individuals as a junior, helping the Tigers to qualify for the WIAA Division 1 state championships as a team. They qualified for state by winning the sectional team title, where Hagman’s score of 79 ranked second. At the Division 1 state meet, the Tigers tied for fifth place.

Hagman again excelled in the postseason this year, placing second at the WIAA sectional meet in Stevens Point. That came after she shot a 73 to win medalist honors in leading New Richmond to the regional championship.

Hagman completed her high school golf career by shooting a 166 at the WIAA Division 1 State Championships. That score tied her for 18th place in the Division 1 state field.

Concordia University competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. That means Hagman will get to compete at conference matches against former Tiger teammate Maggie Veenendall, who is a freshman on the University of Sioux Falls women’s team. Another member of the USF team is Hudson graduate Lexi Jonas.

Hagman’s thoughts have already turned to her winter sport, girls basketball, which began practice this week. She said her goals for basketball include being an all-conference player and to help the Tigers advance further in the WIAA playoffs than they did last season. Once basketball concludes, Hagman said her focus will then return to golf.