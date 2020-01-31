Hastings athletic director Trent Hanson announced the hiring of new Raider softball and boys’ golf coaches on Thursday, Jan. 30. Jennifer Thesing is the new softball coach and comes to Hastings from Simley High School. Meanwhile, long time boys’ golf assistant Matt Klein takes over as head of the boys’ golf program.

Thesing replaces former head coach Ken Lundquist, who headed several successful Raider softball teams. Klein takes over for Pete McGinnis, who regularly sent golfers on to the state tournament, most recently Terry Kuhn and Nick Dittrich.

Klein was an assistant under McGinnis the past four years. He is a physical education teacher at Pinecrest Elementary in Hastings and is also a varsity assistant for the Raider boys’ hockey team. According to the press release sent out by Hanson, Klein grew up in Hastings and played collegiate golf and hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Since then he has taught physical education for 14 years and coached 26 seasons of varsity or junior varsity golf, including five years as the head of the Shakopee boys’ golf program.

In a separate press release, Hanson introduced Thesing as being from southeast Minnesota and that she played softball at St. Mary’s University in Winona. She has experience coaching from youth on up and most recently spent nine years at Simley High School coaching at several levels.

Check back in the upcoming weeks for more from both coaches.