HAMMOND, Wis.-- The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) announced Thursday, April 30, that the St. Croix Central girls’ golf team is a recipient of the GCAW’s 8th annual Team Academic All-State award for the 2019-20 academic year.

The GCAW Team Academic All-State award was established to recognize high school golf teams with the highest team grade point averages. Team is defined as the five golfers on the roster for the girls’ fall 2019 WIAA regional tournament.

The three teams with the highest cumulative team GPA in each division (1 and 2) are being recognized with gold, silver, and bronze medals for each student-athlete, and their schools will receive a certificate to note this accomplishment.

St. Croix Central achieved the third place award in Division 2. Team members include Sally Vangsness, Jenna Wehausen, Brooklyn Mishler, Sydney Burgess and Parker Chladek. The team is coached by Logan Kimberly.

The Panthers placed third at this year’s WIAA Division 2 State Golf Tournament in their first state tournament appearance since 2003. Vangness tied for sixth place individually on her way to earning honorable mention all-state honors.