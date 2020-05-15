FARGO — Charity golf match "Bell Bank Presents Play It Forward" streamed live at 6 p.m. CDT Sunday, May 31, and aired on ABC affiliates across North Dakota.

LPGA tour golfer Amy Olson, from Oxbow, N.D., and actor Josh Duhamel, from Minot, N.D., played PGA Tour golfer Tom Hoge, from Fargo, and retired NHL player Matt Cullen, from Moorhead, Minn., in a best-ball format on May 12 at the Fargo Country Club.

David Schultz, former professional golfer and head professional at Maple River Golf Club in Mapleton, N.D., provided commentary.

Each player selected a charity: Olson for the New Life Center, Cullen for the North Country Food Bank, Hoge for the Village Family Service Center and Duhamel for the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch. Schultz promoted the Great Plains Food Bank.

Bell Bank, Dakota Medical Foundation, Eide Bailly LLP, Happy Harry’s Bottle Shops and Forum Communications Company will collaborate in matching gifts up to $100,000. People can donate online at https://dmfhelpinghearts.org/playitforward until midnight, May 31.

Watch the event below.