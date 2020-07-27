More than 100 of the best women’s golfers in Minnesota are in Stillwater this week, playing for the top amateur prize in the state: The Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship.

A handful of southeastern Minnesota players are expected to be at or near the top of the leaderboard when the 54-hole stroke play event concludes late Wednesday afternoon at the Stillwater Country Club.

Among the 77 golfers in the championship flight are five from southeastern Minnesota, including Red Wing native Sophia Yoemans, who is playing out of Mississippi National Golf Links. Yoemans had one of the best careers of any high school golfer in state history, winning state medalist honors three times, including her senior year, when she helped the Wingers win the state team championship.

Yoemans, who will be a sophomore at the University of Missouri in the fall, shattered a Minnesota State High School League tournament record as a junior at Red Wing in 2018 when she became the first player in state history -- boys or girls -- to break 130 at the 36-hole state meet. She shot a 129 that year, breaking the previous record by eight shots.

She placed fifth in the State Am last year and is set to tee off at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Twenty minutes after Yoemans tees off, her former high school teammate and good friend Leah Herzog will start her first round. Herzog had a standout career at Red Wing, too, winning the state’s Miss Golf award in 2019, the same season she was the Section 1AA medalist. Herzog, who will be a sophomore at the University of Nebraska in the fall, had a remarkable 69.4 scoring average as a senior for the Wingers and set six course records that season.

Lake City’s Lexi Geolat, who twice placed in the top 10 at the Minnesota state meet during her high school career, is scheduled to be the first southeastern Minnesota golfer to tee off Monday, going out at 8:30 a.m.

Two other area golfers are in the championship flight. Rochester John Marshall standout Hannah Selig will tee off at 11:40 a.m., and La Crescent’s Anna Tollefson, who placed fourth in the Class AA high school state meet as a senior in 2019, tees off at 9 a.m.

Three area golfers are in the first flight: Lake City’s Jordana Knudsen and Rochester’s Shelby Leitz and Ellie Layton.

Full results and scoring can be found online at mngolf.org.