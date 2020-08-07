LAKE CITY -- Sophia Yoemans and Leah Herzog have been household names in the Minnesota prep golf scene throughout the past half decade. Now that the former star Winger golfers signed on to play at the University of Missouri and the University of Nebraska, respectively, their chances to play close to home are limited. More so than ever this year with the ongoing pandemic.

However, the duo had a chance to play on the same course July 27-29 at the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship in Stillwater. They’ll get one more chance next week in Lake City as well. Play is Aug. 10-11.

Making the Women’s State Open at The Jewel all the more enticing will be the chance to play on a local course at the same time as familiar competition. In all there will be four former Wingers — Yoemans, Herzog and sister Stephanie Herzog, and Nicole Schammel. There are also three former Lake City golfers — Lexi Geolat, Ava Wallerich and Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen.

“I love The Jewel and have played many tournaments there before. I’m very familiar with the course,” Leah Herzog said.

For Yoemans, the chance of playing at a local course with friends was something she had marked on the calendar all summer.

“The 'state am' was a bigger event, but the state open is still a big event and it’s at The Jewel, a course that I know super well,” Yoemans said. “It’ll be nice to see all of my Minnesota golf friends.”

Herzog and Yoemans said although the opportunity to golf with familiar competition is certainly a perk, just being able to compete at all is exciting. Neither golfer had much of a college golfing experience as freshmen due to the pandemic. Both logged two events in the spring before the NCAA pulled the plug on the golf season.

“We flew to Arizona twice to practice and then we played two events — one in Arizona and one in Florida,” Yoemans said. “Then we got back from that and it was kinda like boom, go home.”

Not only did the shortened spring season limit their college golfing experience, a rash of summer tournament cancellations meant that any competitions would be few and far between.

“It’s probably been since middle school since I had this long of a time without competitions,” Herzog said. “Especially in the middle of the summer, that’s usually when I have the most competition going on.”

It’s not as though they have taken the summer off from golf, however. Both said they’ve tried to stay sharp by getting out on a course as often as possible with friends and family members.

Yoemans said she’s gone golfing on a near daily basis with the girl she has been nannying this summer.

As summer winds down, the former Wingers will head back to their college towns hoping for a more normal spring in their second year on campus. Before then though, they have one more chance to hit the links close to home.

“There’s not quite anything like the Minnesota events,” Herzog said. “I’ve played with some of my favorite people to play with lately so it’s been really exciting to do that.”

Former Wingers perform well at state

At the state amateur championship in Stillwater, Yoemans finished second and Herzog was tied for seventh. A respectable accomplishment considering they were eight- and 11-strokes, respectively, behind eventual tournament winner, and Detroit Lakes native, Kate Smith. Smith, a teammate of Herzog’s at Nebraska, finished the tournament with a score of 215.

In the last two rounds of the tournament, Yoemans scored a 143 while Herzog shot 145. Take away that first round and the former Wingers would have finished 1-2.