The Prescott girls' golf team has now won three straight events to begin the fall season. The latest victory coming Wednesday at Amery Golf Club. However, in this second Middle Border Conference golf meet the gap shrunk ever so slightly.

Prescott won the meet with a team score of 182. Leading the way for the Cardinals was Ava Salay, who won medalist honors by logging 36 — four strokes ahead of New Richmond's Lanie Veenendal.

After coming ahead of MBC foes New Richmond and St. Croix Central by eight and 16 strokes, respectively, in the first conference meet, Prescott saw the gap trimmed Wednesday. New Richmond finished the day in second place once again but only three strokes behind Prescott. St. Croix Central finished in third for the second straight meet but only eight strokes off the lead pace.

Ellsworth finished the meet in fifth with a team score of 223.

Individual scores for Prescott were: Salay (36), Rhi Stutz (47), Liz Rohl (48), Jessica Heinsch (51) and Lindsay Olson (53). Ellsworth scores were: Kayley Bayer (51), Charlize Smith (55), Taryn Baker (57), Katie Gillespie (60) and Hallie Flock (61).

Next up on the MBC golf calendar is a trip to New Richmond Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 31.