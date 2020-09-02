NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- The top three teams in the Middle Border Conference girls’ golf standing remained the same after two matches this week, but the race tightened slightly with New Richmond gaining ground on conference leader Prescott by virtue of a first place finish Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Krooked Kreek in Osceola.

Halfway through the MBC schedule Prescott holds a two-point lead over New Richmond, 39-37, while St. Croix Central is in third with 32 points.

The Tigers edged the Cardinals by two strokes Wednesday in Osceola to take first with a team total of 178. St. Croix Central was third with 185 followed by Somerset with 204, Baldwin-Woodville with 216, Ellsworth with 229, Osceola with 231 and Amery with 254.

New Richmond’s Lanie Veenendal fired a 37 to earn medalist honors, four strokes ahead of both St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangness and Somerset’s Ava Pesha.

All five Tigers finished in the top ten with Abbie Ritzer placing fourth with a 44, Kailey Stevens, eighth with 48, Sydney Nolan tying St. Croix Central’s Sarah McHenry for ninth with 49 and Nora Harris tying St. Croix Central’s Jenna Wehausen for tenth with 50.

Sydney Burgess boosted the Panthers’ third place team score by placing sixth individually with a 45.

Most of the MBC schools will be joined by Grantsburg at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational Thursday, Sept. 3, for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.