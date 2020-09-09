Prescott padded its Middle Border Conference standings lead over New Richmond by one point Tuesday after the Cardinals' girls golfers edged the Tigers by eight strokes at Bristol Ridge Golf Club in Somerset.

Ava Salay again led the way for Prescott by recording a 41 through nine holes. Salay's performance was good enough for second-place overall — two shots behind medalist Lanie Veenendal from New Richmond.

Liz Rohl and Jessica Heinsch also shot under the half-century mark with scores of 46 and 48, respectively. Rounding out the Prescott lineup were Rhi Stutz (50) and Maddie Reiter (56). Tuesday was the first varsity meet of the season for Reiter.

Ellsworth finished the meet in seventh place with a team score of 237. Charlize Smith was the Panthers' top golfer, ending with 54. Kayley Bayer and Katie Gillespie also scored in the 50s. Bayer scored 58, while Gillespie had 59.

The fourth and fifth golfers for Ellsworth — Taryn Baker and Hallie Flock — scored 66 and 72, respectively.