SOMERSET, Wis.-- New Richmond dropped a point to Prescott in the Middle Border Conference girls’ golf standings Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Bristol Ridge, but Tiger junior Lanie Veenendall fired a 39 to edge Prescott sophomore Ava Salay by two strokes and move into a tie with Salay for the lead in the MBC’s individual points race.

Prescott totalled 185 strokes Tuesday to finish eight strokes ahead of New Richmond and extend its lead to three points over the Tigers in the MBC team standings, 49-46. St. Croix Central was third with 199 and sits six points behind New Richmond.

Veenendall earned 10 points for her first place finish while Salay picked up nine points to leave the two tied for first in the individual conference standings with 47 points each. St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness is seven points behind the leaders with 42 points. Vangsness, Prescott’s Liz Rohl and Somerset’s Ava Pesha tied for third Tuesday with rounds of 46 each.

Abbie Ritzer contributed a 49 to New Richmond’s team total and Nora Harris had a 50 while Sydney Nolan and Kailey Stevens scored 55 each.

St. Croix Central got a 49 from Sarah McHenry and a 50 from Sydney Burgess while Jenna Wehausen shot a 54 and Gil Holme had a 57.

Somerset finished with a team score of 299 to place fourth on its home course. In addition to Pesha’s team-low 46, Isa Fagan shot a 57, Mandy Baillergeon had a 58, Serenity Slayton 59 and Briley Olson 60.

The next MBC match will be hosted by Prescott at Clifton Highlands Golf Course Monday, Sept. 14.

Hudson first at Spring Valley

Hudson’s girls extended their lead in the Big Rivers Conference with a 13-stroke win over River Falls at a BRC match hosted by Menomonie Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Spring Valley.

The Raiders posted a team score of 197 to claim first for the second straight week while River Falls was a distant second with 210.

“New course and a cold day led to higher scores,” Hudson coach Tom Holland noted. “I’m proud of all of our players and the way they handled the situation.”

Raider senior Paige Hillman fired a 43 to earn medalist honors, four strokes ahead of River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode. Hudson’s Lauren Parker finished in a three-way tie for third with a 50, along with River Falls’ Mekenna Xiong, while Raider teammates Makayla Shilts and Olivia Grothaus tied for fourth place with 52s and Hudson’s Maddy Berg placed fifth with 53.

Rachel Randleman contributed a sixth place score of 54 to the Wildcats’ team total while Jenna Bergmanis had a 59 and Kiara Therriult shot 64.

The BRC returns to action Thursday, Sept. 10 at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.