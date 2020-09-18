ELLSWORTH, Wis.--- Prescott maintained its three point lead in the Middle Border Conference girls’ golf standings but the race for the individual title remains a dead heat between Prescott’s Ava Salay and New Richmond’s Lanie Veenendall after the latest MBC match Thursday, Sept. 17, at Ellsworth.

Veenendall edged Salay by one stroke to take medalist honors and lead the Tigers to a first place team score of 176, four strokes better than the Cardinals. St. Croix Central was third with 192.

Prescott remained in first place in the conference standings with 68 points and Ellsworth is second with 65 while St. Croix Central is third with 57.

Veenendall led all golfers at Ellsworth with a two-over-par 38 while Abbie Ritzer contributed a third place score of 43 to the Tigers’ team score. Nora Harris tied for fifth at 47 while Kailey Stevens tied for sixth with 48.

St. Coix Central was led by Sally Vangsness, who tied Ritzer for third place with a 43. Sydney Burgess shot a 48 to tie Stevens for sixth place while Jenna Wehausen shot an eighth place score of 50 and Gil Holme was ninth with 51.

Panther coach Logan Kimberly said he was very pleased with the play of Burgess and Holme at Ellsworth.

“Sydney got back into the 40s last night, which was great to see again,” Kimberly said. “She played very steady all round and took advantage of good opportunities. I was really happy to see Gil put up a nice score. It really speaks to the depth of our team when all five of our girls shot 53 or better. Only us and Prescott were able to accomplish that last night.”

Somerset’s top score came from Ava Pesha, who tied for seventh place with a 49. Briley Olson had a 52 to tie for tenth and Isa Fagan shot 54 while Serenity Slayton rounded out Somerset’s sixth place team score with a 63.

Earlier in the week at Clifton Highlands, Prescott shot a 188 on its home course to place first, seven strokes better than both New Richmond and St. Croix Central.

Salay earned medalist honors with a 37 and Veenendall was second with 41 while Vangsness was third with 46.