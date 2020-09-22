Heading into Wednesday's Middle Border Conference championship meet, Prescott has a claim to the top spot in both the team and individual standings for the regular season.

With Monday's regular-season finale at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond, the Cardinals stretched their team point total to 78 — five more than second-place New Richmond. Prescott sophomore Ava Salay also reclaimed her spot as the top conference golfer, scoring her 76th point, one more than New Richmond's Lanie Veenendal.

Salay took medalist honors Monday with a nine-hole score of 36. It was her fifth time claiming medalist honors this fall. Prescott's four other scoring golfers all finished inside the top eight spots. Rhi Stutz hit 43 to tie for third place, Maddie Reiter and Jessica Heinsch both scored 44 to tie for fifth, and Liz Rohl rounded out the lineup with a 45 to take eighth place.

As a team, Prescott scored 167 which was 13 strokes better than second-place St. Croix Central.

Ellsworth finished the day in sixth place with a team score of 213. Kayley Bayer was Ellsworth's top golfer, her first time claiming that honor since the first two meets of the fall.

Bayer shot 51. Close behind her were Charlize Smith with 52 and Katie Gillespie with 54. Rounding out the Panthers' lineup were Hallie Flock (56) and Shelby Lawler (64).

Next up for Ellsworth and Prescott is the Middle Border Conference golf championship on Wednesday. New Richmond will host the tournament.

During the team's last trip to the course Aug. 31, Prescott came away with the victory but New Richmond and St. Croix Central were within 10 strokes of the Cardinals. Salay was medalist during that meet as well, four shots better than Veenendal.