NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- One stroke was the difference between New Richmond junior Lanie Veenendall and Prescott sophomore Ava Salay at the Middle Border Conference Girls’ Golf Tournament Wednesday, Sept. 23 in New Richmond, and one point was the difference between the Veenendall and Salay in the final conference standings.

Veenendall shot a 78 Wednesday to Salay’s 79, allowing her to leapfrog Salay in the final individual standings to win player of the year honors with a total of 95 points to Salay’s 94.

Salay entered the conference tournament leading the conference with 76 points accumulated in the eight regular season matches, while Veenendall was right behind with 75. Veenendall picked up 20 points for taking first place in the conference tournament and Salay earned 18, leaving Veenendall with the one-point win in the race for player of the year.

Salay was one of three Cardinals who scored in the top four Wednesday to help Prescott seal the MBC team title with a total score of 352. New Richmond was second with 364 while St. Croix Central took third with 383.

Sally Vangsness led St. Croix Central with a third place score of 86 to lock up third place in the individual conference standings with 82 points.

Veenendall, Salay and Vangsness were joined on the All-MBC First Team by Somerset’s Ava Pesha and Prescott’s Rhi Stutz. Stutz tied teammate Liz Rohl for fourth place Wednesday with 89s while Pesha was fifth with 90.

New Richmond’s Sydney Nolan finished sixth with a 91 and teammate Nora Harris was seventh with a 92 while Kailey Stevens rounded out the Tigers’ team total with a 103 and Abbie Ritzer shot 106.

St. Croix Central got a ninth place score of 94 from Sydney Burgess and Jenna Wehausen just missed a top ten finish with a 97 while Sara McHenry shot 106 and Gil Holme had 108.

Somerset finished one stroke better than Osceola to place fifth Wednesday with a 448. In addition to Pesha’s 90, Isa Fagan had a 111, Mandy Baillargeon shot 121, Briley Olson had 126 and Serenity Slayton had 127.

New Richmond’s Ritzer and Harris both earned spots on the All-MBC Second Team along with Prescott’s Rohl, Jessica Heinsch and Amery’s Kaylee Yzemans. Three St. Croix Central players-- Wehausen, Burgess and McHenry-- earned honorable mention along with New Richmond’s Nolan and Stevens.

New Richmond will return to its home course for the WIAA Division 1 regional along with River Falls, Hudson, Menomonie and Chippewa Falls Thursday, Oct. 1, while Somerset and St. Croix Central will join the rest of the MBC along with Colfax/Elk Mound, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona and Stanley-Boyd at the Division 2 regional Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The Division 1 sectional is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5, at Hiawatha Golf Club in Tomah while the Division 2 sectional will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Turtleback in Rice Lake. Due to UW-System limitations on using its facilities due to the coronavirus, this year’s WIAA State Tournament will be played Oct. 12-13 at the Meadow Valleys Golf Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.