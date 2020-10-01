HAMMOND — The first step in Prescott's season goal of returning to the girls' golf state tournament went as well as hoped. On Wednesday, the Cardinals took first place at the WIAA Division 2 regional at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.

With their first-place showing, Prescott advanced to sectionals Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake. Prescott won the regional meet with a team score of 339. Finishing second was St. Croix Central (364), followed by Altoona (397) and Baldwin-Woodville (413). Ellsworth missed the cut to advance to sectionals as the Panthers took sixth place with a team score of 421. The top four teams all advanced to sectionals.

Prescott showcased its depth once again on Wednesday as four of its five golfers finished in the top five. Ava Salay led the Cardinals with a 5-over-par 77 to take second place. Behind Salay were Liz Rohl in third (85), Jessica Heinsch took fourth (88) and Rhi Stutz placed fifth (89). Rounding out the Cardinals lineup was Maddie Reiter, who shot 98 and finished in a tie for 12th.

Although Ellsworth's team season came to an end with its sixth-place finish, sophomore Katie Gillespie advanced to sectionals individually by scoring 101 to tie for 16th place. Just missing out on the cut to advance were Panther golfers Charlize Smith (19th, 103) and Hallie Flock (23rd, 106).

Ellsworth's two other golfers were Kayley Bayer and Shelby Lawler, who took 30th and 41st, respectively. Bayer shot 111, while Lawler scored 122.

Sally Vangsness of St. Croix Central won medalist honors as she scored a 4-over-par 76. Her teammate, Jenna Wehausen took sixth place with 90.