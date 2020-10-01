HAMMOND, Wis.-- The St. Croix Central girls’ golf team picked a good time to shoot its best 18-hole score of the season.

The Panthers posted a team score of 364 at the WIAA Division 2 girls’ golf regional Wednesday, Sept. 30, on their home course of Pheasant Hills to take second place and advance as a team to next week’s Division 2 sectional in Rice Lake.

“This was our best 18-hole team score we've ever had since I've been coaching,” Panther coach Logan Kimberly. “We were able to take second comfortably today on our home course behind Prescott, who I really think is the best team in the state for Division 2.”

The Middle Border Conference champion Cardinals claimed the regional title with a total of 339. In addition to Prescott and St. Croix Central, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona advanced to the sectional with a third place score of 397 and fourth place Baldwin-Woodville moved on with a 417.

Kimberly said all of the Panthers played well Wednesday, but one other than the team’s anchor and top golfer Sally Vangsness. The junior shot a 37 on the front and 39 on the back to claim the individual regional title with a 4-over-par 76.

When she's on and focused, it's just so fun to watch her on the course,” Kimberly said. “She had five birdies today in steady wind gusts of 20 miles-per-hour or so.”

Jenna Wehausen gave the Panthers two players in the top ten with a sixth place score of 90.

“The 43 she shot on the back was her best 9-hole score of the year and led to her best 18-hole score of the year,” Kimberly noted. “This really shows how mentally strong she was today. I'd expect nothing less from our lone senior.”

Kimberly also gave a shout out to junior Gil Holme, who shot her best 9-hole score of the year with a 46 on the front and finished with a 100 overall, two strokes behind classmate Sydney Burgess. Junior Sarah McHenry rounded out the Panthers’ lineup with a score of 102.

Somerset finished seven strokes behind Baldwin-Woodville for the fourth and final team qualifying spot but the Spartans will be represented at the sectional by freshman Ava Pesha, who qualified as an individual with a score of 97. Ellsworth’s Katie Gillespie shot a 101 to earn the fourth and final individual qualifying spot.

The Division 2 sectional is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake. The top two teams, and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams, will advance to the WIAA State Tournament, which will be played Oct. 12-13 at the Meadow Valleys Golf Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.