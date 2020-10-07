TOMAH, Wis.-- New Richmond juniors Lanie Veenendall and Sydney Nolan are off to state after earning two of the three individual qualifying spots at the WIAA Division 1 Girls Golf Sectional Monday, Oct. 5, at Hiawatha Golf Course in Tomah.

Veenendall shot a first place score of 78 to claim the individual sectional title while Nolan’s 83 was good enough for a fifth place tie with Tomah’s Brin Neumann and the third and final individual qualifying berth.

Tomah won the team title with a total score of 341 while Waunakee took second with 344. The top two teams and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams advance to the WIAA State Tournament Oct. 12-13 at the Meadow Valleys Golf Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

New Richmond finished fourth with a team score of 359, three strokes behind third-place Onalaska. River Falls was fifth with 381 and Hudson placed sixth with 387 followed by Reedsburg with 394 and Menomonie with 470.

New Richmond’s team total was rounded out by Abbie Ritzer with a 93 and Kailey Stevens with 105.

River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode tied for seventh place with an 86 to come up three strokes short of contending for a berth at state while Rachel Randleman and Jenna Bergmanis each scored 98 and Mahlia McCane shot 99.

Hudson, who was without two-time Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year Paige Hillman, was led by Maddy Berg with a 95. Lauren Parker finished with a 96 and Makayla Shilts shot 99 while Olivia Grothaus finished with 99.