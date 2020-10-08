Prescott is heading back to the WIAA girls' golf state tournament. The Cardinals had little trouble mastering a course they had not played this year to earn the state bid. On Wednesday, the Cardinals' girls golf team traveled to Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake and won the WIAA sectional by 22 strokes.

St. Croix Central, which finished with 371, edged out Regis/Altoona by 13 strokes for the final state berth.

Prescott's Ava Salay won medalist honors with a 10-over-par scorecard. Behind her and tied for second place was teammate Jessica Heinsch, who shot 86. Sally Vangsness from St. Croix Central tied Heinsch's 86.

Prescott's three other scorers were Rhi Stutz in fifth place with a score of 90. Follwing Stutz was Liz Rohl with 92 to tie for sixth place with three others. Maddie Reiter rounded out the Cardinals' lineup with a 95 — good enough for 14th.

Ellsworth's lone golfer, Katie Gillespie, carded a 120 to take 43rd. With her result, Ellsworth has no remaining golfers in postseason play.

The state tournament will run Oct. 12-13 and be held at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler. Tee times have yet to be determined but the tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on both days.