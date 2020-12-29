The second time was the charm for the Prescott girls’ golf team as they broke through numerous barriers after the 2019 season put the team on the map. One-and-a-half years ago, the Cardinals wrapped up their season as runners-up in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state girls golf tournament. This past fall the Cardinals found themselves sitting on top as they won the Division 2 state championship.

The first of the broken barriers happened before the team even stepped foot on Blackwolf Run Golf Course for the state tournament.

Heading into the season, Prescott head girls golf coach Chad Salay knew he had a special team. He returned four of five golfers from the 2019 runners-up squad and the star of the group, Ava Salay, was still just a sophomore. Even with all that returning talent, however, the fact remained that Prescott had yet to ever win a title — conference or state.

There was also the matter of the team not being able to practice on area courses as frequently as in past years due to the COVID pandemic. Concerns of rust and regression were valid heading into the fall.

“We’re hoping there’s not much of a lapse and actually an increase of performance on the course,” Salay said prior to the season. “Early indications show summer growth; kind of hopeful that that’s the case but you never know until you get out there.”

Any concerns were quickly put to rest as Prescott rattled off six team victories out of eight meets heading into the Middle Border Conference Championship. Then, the season’s firsts began to happen — the Cardinals unseated New Richmond and took home their first-ever conference title.

“We knew we had something special so it was like, ‘C’mon let’s get this season in,’ because we knew we had a good shot at it,” said Salay after winning the conference title. “It feels so good for the girls, they put in so much work, countless hours and this has been on their minds.”

From there, Prescott never looked back. The team was dominant in both regionals and sectionals, taking first place in both. In the latter of the two, 22 strokes separated the Cardinals from second place.

Once at the state tournament, Prescott had to battle more than just the state’s top teams. They also had to contend with some of the worst golf weather possible. It got so bad that tournament officials had to limit the first round to just nine holes.

“The weather was horrendous with 30 mile per hour winds,” Salay said about the state tournament.

The weather couldn’t keep the Cardinals down though. Prescott built a six-stroke lead after the first day and continued stretching it out until it reached 19 by the end of the final round.

“It's a great feeling to get the win," Salay said after the meet. "You don’t always get to be a champion when you put in that much work. It's good to see the results in the end."