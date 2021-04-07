Golf courses around the area have opened to the public and with it marks the beginning of the Minnesota prep golf season. It has been two years since the last competition for Red Wing, Lake City and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, and those teams will look vastly different in their present state.

However, as much as the lineups have changed, the action on the course will look similar considering the changes some spring sports have made due to COVID-19.

Red Wing golfers have big shoes to fill

When Red Wing last competed in a golf tournament. In 2019, both the boys’ and girls’ teams competed at the Class AA state tournament — the girls came in first place and the boys finished fourth. The Wingers also had three of the top four individual golfers in the two tournaments as Cecil Belisle and Sophia Yoemans were first-place winners and Leah Herzog came in second.

However, very little returns from those dominant teams.

Denval Atkinson and Will Ahrens return with some varsity experience for the boys’ team, while Ava Bremseth, Bailie Roschen and Bri Novak return for the girls’ squad. Even among that group, the total varsity experience is limited so there are plenty of unknowns heading into the season.

“I'm hoping Denval and Will score in the high 70s, maybe even sometimes going a little lower, but for sure low 80s,” Red Wing head boys’ golf coach Drew Olinger said. “For the rest it’s going to be a shootout to figure out who’s ready for the first meets. We got a lot of guys that played some upper JV competitions two years ago, but how is that gonna transfer is the question I have.”

“I think Ava’s going to have a little breakout year. She’s played a lot over the summer and Bri has also worked really hard at it,” Red Wing head girls’ golf coach Peter Johnson said. “Fortunately last summer we had basically a golf open gym where we met at the course once a week for seven or eight weeks. Bailie (Roschen) and junior Mara Kelly were there a lot. So we should have all six golfers in the varsity lineup with some quality golf experience.”

Lake City to rely on experience

Lake City has historically had a strong golf program and that aims to continue this year as what were really young teams two years ago have now matured into veteran groups this spring.

On the boys’ team, Evan Huettl, Tate Gnotke and Sam Fitterer return, while the girls’ team returns four of its top golfers.

“I think we have good pieces in place. We have strong leadership and they're good golfers, too,” Lake City head boys’ golf coach Kirk Thornton said. “If our young kids can follow the leadership, they have a chance to really surprise people. As the season goes on I think all of a sudden it could be like ‘Oh, Lake City has some really good young golfers.’”

The girls on the other hand, expect to once again compete at the top of the conference and section. Molly Kennedy is the most experienced returnee as the senior leader of the group. Then there’s a core of young golfers — sophomore Emma Berge and freshmen Ella Matzke and Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen — expected to have big roles.

“Jordana had our lowest average as a seventh grader when we last had golf. I’d say she’s one of the top-five freshmen in the state,” Lake City head girls’ golf coach Steve Randgaard said. “Overall though, I think we're gonna be fairly competitive. Our goal is to get six kids under 95 and then four 85 or lower.”

PIZM has the numbers to compete

For the first time in a few years, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa has enough golfers on both the boys’ and girls’ teams to field a full varsity roster. That lineup will be incredibly young though with only one senior — Jake Smith — between the two squads. Smith has been a varsity golfer since seventh grade though so there’s plenty of experience there for the younger golfers to lean on. For the rest of the roster there will be three juniors, two sophomores, one freshmen and three eighth-graders.

“We have 20 girls out for the season in grades 7-12, which is a record for the program,” PIZM head girls’ golf coach Kara Cordes said. “I feel that we can build a great program for years to come. With such a young team … it’s all about learning and working hard to improve each and every day.”

While the girls’ team builds its program up, the boys have an eye toward competing at the top of the conference and section.

“We have a strong team and we have high hopes for the season,” PIZM head boys’ golf coach Mark Moran said. “We have three golfers returning with varsity experience … one with Minnesota and national tournament experience … so the hope is to contend for the HVL and section titles.”

Wingers will host again at Red Wing Golf Course

While golfing at Red Wing Golf Course isn’t a new concept for the Wingers, it has been a few years since meets have been scheduled there. That changes this year as the Red Wing boys’ team will host two meets — May 3 and 13 — at the course.

The Wingers will host four meets total, splitting evenly between Mississippi National Golf Links and Red Wing Golf Course. The girls’ team will play all of their meets at Mississippi National.

Tigers begin season at home

Lake City is fortunate to have three quality golf courses in the vicinity. This year, all three will make their way onto the schedule as the Tigers will host two meets each at Lake City Golf Course, The Jewel and Mount Frontenac Golf Course.

Adding to the benefit of local course diversity, Lake City will also open the season with their first four meets at home. In total the boys’ team will play six of their nine meets at home, while the girls will begin with four home meets and conclude with five on the road.