The Hastings Raiders gymnastics team continued to show improvement last year and they are set to do the same in the 2019-2020 season. The Raiders have 18 gymnasts out, 10 of which are returners from last season, which is more than enough to field a varsity and junior varsity.

“We have some newcomers that are putting a little fire under our returning varsity girls, which has been kind of fun to watch,” said head coach Jeanne Kasel about how the varsity looks to shape up this year. “We’ve got Rachel Hughes, who’s a senior, and Erica Haas who’s also a senior. We have Kyra Bartholomew -- who’s a freshman -- and Annika Tverberg, she’s a junior.”

“We do have Lauren Ruder coming back who is also a senior, she took a year off last year, so we were thrilled when she said she that she was going to come back out for her last hurrah,” she added.

Those newcomers are freshmen Ann Gerlach and Ava Mamer. Both have club experience and Gerlach comes to Hastings from Rosemount while Mamer competed at the club level for Park.

“Well they’re both coming from club experience, so they have some advanced skills that will definitely put them on the varsity roster,” Kasel said.

Last year, the Raiders finished seventh out of eight teams at the Section 1AA meet led by Bartholomew who was 19th overall in the all-around. They also finished in the middle of the pack of the Metro East Conference. Kasel said that most of the team’s goals are individual, but that they do want to hit a high score 125 for varsity and 90 for junior varsity.

“Basically Courtney (Kasel) and I strive to really help the girls develop their own personal strength which in turn helps them develop as an individual and the team, which obviously down the line has an impact,” she said. “We’ve kind of been finishing toward the middle of the pack the last few years, we’ve slowly been climbing in our conference which has been fun to watch and the girls get excited.”

“I would like to see us take another position higher but I never like to stress to the girls ‘it’s about the win’, it’s the self-accomplishment and self-development and your take away,” Kasel added. “Obviously it’s good when you win, but it’s a personal sport and it’s all individual, so keeping them motivated and keeping their eye on the prize individually is what our goal is as coaches.”

The team has three seniors this season in Haas, Hughes and Ruder after graduating two last year. On top of Bartholomew and Tverberg, returning underclassmen who have varsity experience are junior Hailey Weber, freshmen Averi Nelson and Jade Lindgren and sophomore Madison Kennedy.

Hastings’ first meet is Thursday, Dec. 5, at Simley. Their first home meet -- held at the National Guard Armory in Hastings -- is Thursday, Dec. 12, against Henry Sibley. Finally, a date to note is Wednesday, Jan. 8. Not only is that a home meet against Tartan, it will also be Senior Night and Alumni Night. Kasel and the Hastings Raiders gymnastics program want to welcome any past Raider gymnasts to come out for the meet and be recognized.