HUDSON, Wis.-- You might not give a gymnastics team with just five athletes and a new coach much of a chance against teams with 10-20 gymnasts and a veteran coach. But then you’d be underestimating the talent and perseverance of the Hudson gymnastics team.

The defending Big Rivers Conference and sectional champions have just five athletes out for the team this season under new head coach Erin Holly. But that didn’t stop them from taking first place at the season-opening Simley Invitational in Inver Grove Heights, Minn. Saturday, Dec. 7.

“I am so incredibly proud of this determined group of young women, their hard work, their perseverance, and their poise under the pressure of having to count nearly every single score,” Holly said. “The other teams brought an average of 10 to 20 athletes each to this meet, and our tiny team of five, and on three out of four events only four gymnasts, won the entire meet”

You read that right. The Raiders, with just four athletes competing in some events, posted a team score of 126.00 to win the seven-team invite title. Bloomington-Jefferson, with 10 different gymnasts competing, placed second with 124.5.

“The girls did amazingly well,” Holly said.

In gymnastics five individuals per team may compete in each event, the lowest score is dropped, and the top four scores contribute to the team total. To complicate matters for Hudson Saturday, one it their top athletes-- returning state qualifier Caroline Erickson-- was only able to compete on the uneven bars due to a knee injury, leaving the Raiders with just four athletes competing on vault, beam, and floor.

“In other words, every single score had to count,” Holly noted. “With so little room for error, I did not anticipate a particularly successful meet.”

But Erickson, Emily Warren, Amber Robey, Maddi Fish and Grace Dickinson had other ideas. Warren won the all-around title with a score of 32.1 and Robey took second with 32.05 while Fish finished fourth with 31.2.

In the three events where the Raiders had just four gymnasts competing, they took three of the top four spots in the floor exercise and vault, and two of the top four on the balance beam. Erickson joined her teammates on the uneven bars and provided the highlight of the day.

Erickson was the final Raider to compete on the bars and Holly said she started out strong by hitting all of her skills. Then just before her dismount, Holly said she suddenly “peeled” off the high bar, which stands around 8.5 feet tall, landing on her back with one foot tucked awkwardly underneath her.

“Her grip had completely torn in half!” Holly said. “I have coached gymnastics for 15 years, from beginning gymnasts up through college. I'm also a judge and have judged all around the country for the NCAA. And I have never seen this happen in person before.”

And Erickson’s response?

“She borrowed a teammate's grip, which is not typically an interchangeable piece of equipment, took one warm up turn, re-competed her routine, and nailed it,” Holly said.

Erickson won the event with a score of 8.2.

“The icing on the cake,” said Holly.

The Raiders will return to action with a Big Rivers Conference meet at River Falls Tuesday, Dec. 10 before competing in the Chippewa Falls Invitational Saturday, Dec. 14. They’ll host their first home meet Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.