The Hastings Raiders girls’ gymnastics team is off to a fantastic start to their 2019-2020 season. The Raiders won their first two dual meets over Simley and Henry Sibley. Hastings beat Simley 118.725-115.525 at Simley on Dec. 5 in what was also their first Metro East Conference win. They then hosted Henry Sibley on Dec. 12 and improved to 2-0 with a 120.625-117.20 victory.

“We are so proud of all the girls,” said head coach Jeanne Kasel. “We officially passed our high team score from last year this past week, so slow and steady is a great pace and we hope to continue to keep the pace going.”

Freshman Kyra Bartholomew was runner-up on vault and beam and third on bars. Senior Rachel Hughes was the champion on bars and floor exercise and finished third on beam. Freshman Ava Mamer was first on beam and third on floor. Hastings swept the top three placements on both beam and in the all-around. Hughes won the all-around with a score of 30.250, Bartholomew was right behind her in second with a 30.200 and freshman Anna Gerlach placed third (25.80).

Against Henry Sibley the Raiders swept the top three positions in the all-around again and on vault. Gerlach won the vault followed by Bartholomew in second and Mamer in a tie for third. Senior Erica Haas won on bars while Hughes was second. On beam Haas took second and Mamer third, while on floor Mamer was the champion and Hughes the runner-up. In the sweep of the all-around, Hughes took first with a score of 30.4, Mamer was second with a 29.675 and Bartholomew finished third (29.0).

“Each meet the girls have really shown great team spirit and support of each other. So much fun to watch them all step it up from the week before and perform,” Kasel said. “We have all agreed that beam will definitely be a primary focus now. Our goal is to have a full roster stick their beam routines. We know they are capable of this, it is just putting the time in and working on the skills.”

Hastings traveled to North St. Paul on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The Raiders next compete at home on Jan. 8 against Tartan on what will be a combination of Senior Night and Alumni Night. Kasel said that Hastings has had a team since 1974 and they wish to celebrate 45 years of Hastings Raiders gymnastics. They invite any past Raider gymnasts to attend the meet, be recognized and help them celebrate.