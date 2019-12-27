HUDSON, Wis.-- New Hudson gymnastics coach Erin Holly wasn’t sure what to think when just five girls showed up for the first day of practice this season.

“I just thought, they just need to get to know me and we’ll just approach this as a rebuilding year for the program,” she said.

If earning a title at your first invitational of the season and beating two other Big Rivers Conference teams at your home opener is any indication, the Raiders’ rebuild is going just fine.

In gymnastics, five individuals per team may compete in each event. The lowest score is dropped, and the top four scores contribute to the team total. That means unlike other teams, who can choose their lineup for each event from among a dozen athletes or more, every Raider is out there for every event, leaving little room for error.

Holly said the five gymnasts-- juniors Caroline Erickson, Grace Dickinson and Amber Robey, sophomore Maddi Fish and freshman Emily Warren, have exceeded her expectations.

“We can’t compete against some of the teams that have the luxury of dropping a score when they have several high level kids,” she said. “But truly, they are performing to the best of their abilities right now. And they’re really just a great group of girls.”

The Raiders opened the season by winning the seven-team Simley Invitational despite Erickson sitting out three events due to a nagging knee injury. In the three events where the Raiders had just four gymnasts competing, they took three of the top four spots in the floor exercise and vault, and two of the top four on the balance beam. Warren went on to win the all-around title and Robey took second while Fish finished fourth.

Without Erickson in the lineup at the Chippewa Falls Invitational Dec. 14 the Raiders finished fifth out of 10 teams, and Holly said she was impressed with the performances of all four Raiders who competed, especially Robey’s first place, season-high score of 9.225 on the balance beam.

“I was especially proud of Amber because we briefly discussed taking out a particularly tricky skill prior to her routine, but we decided to keep it in,” Holly said. “Without that skill, her routine would not have been as difficult and she could not have scored as highly, but she performed it perfectly. She looked like she was performing on a sidewalk, not a 4-inch wide balance beam.”

Robey, Dickinson, Fish and Warren will have to carry the load for the Raiders the rest of the season after Erickson underwent knee surgery in late December to repair a series of tears in her pateller tendon.

“I’ve been dealing with it for a few years and it’s just time to get it done,” she said.

But she didn’t go out without one last hurrah in front of her home crowd. Before going under the knife she competed in all four events one last time at the Raiders’ home triangular with Chippewa Falls and Menomonie Dec. 17. And she nailed it.

Erickson won the vault, placed second on the uneven bars and balance beam and took fourth in the floor exercise to finish second in the all-around competition. Robey added a first place finish on the balance beam and took third in the all-around and Warren and Fish contributed multiple top-four finishes as the Raiders beat Menomonie 130.35 to 120.5 and Chippewa Falls 130.35 to 113.45.

After losing six gymnasts to either graduation or attrition from last year’s BRC champion and state qualifying team, Fish said it was tough at first getting used to having such a small team this year.

“A lot of them were the ones who went to state last year, so it was hard for each of us to get used to this being a small team,” she said.

But Robey said it made the remaining gymnasts that much more determined.

“The ones that are left are the ones that are committed,” she said. “And it’s made us realize that we can do it with just us.”

Robey said there’s a little extra pressure knowing that her score has to count in every event. “Last year we had a really strong team and everybody scored,” she noted. “This year there’s a little extra pressure to know that our scores always matter. I get pretty nervous but it seems to work out.”

Holly said the team has done an incredible job of bonding, even holding a team sleepover shortly after the season started. And despite not having Erickson in the lineup the rest of the way, she thinks the remaining four girls will be just fine.

“These girls are doing so well,” she said. “They’re performing to the best of their abilities, and that’s all we can ask of them. They’re a fantastic group and a really tight knit group and really supportive of each other.”

Robey said it’s really not about the scores this season.

“We talked about it at the beginning of the year,” she said. “It’s an extra bonus if we do do well, but we just want to do our best. We’re here, and we’re going to keep doing it every day and every week.”

The next chance for the Raiders to do their best will come at a BRC triangular at Superior against Superior and Rice Lake Friday, Jan. 10.