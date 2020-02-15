It was an evening to remember for East Ridge senior Lexie Corcoran and her teammates.

Corcoran won three events, including the all-around, to lead the East Ridge Raptors to a sixth straight Section 3AA team championship and a repeat trip to the Minnesota state gymnastics meet.

Competing in their home gym Friday, the Raptors scored 147.075 points – tying their highest score of the season – to win the eight-team meet. Eagan was second with 142.5 points, Park third with 134.300 points and Woodbury fifth with a 129.075. The Raptors finished first in all four events – vault, bars, beam and floor.

“Floor was amazing, and vault was our best vault of the year,” said East Ridge head coach Caroline Urgo. “We’re feeling really good going into state and we still didn’t do our best. That was not nearly our best beam and bars, (we) could have been better. There’s still better things, which is so cool. They’ve got fire in them to be better, that’s for sure.”

Corcoran won the all-around with a score of 37.625. She also finished first on the bars (9.350) and floor (9.725). Teammate Hailey Tretter finished first on the beam with a 9.3.

“I was happiest with my vault tonight, and floor,” said Corcoran, whose 9.725 on the floor tied for the meet’s best individual event score. “Vault has never been my best event and I had a personal high today and it’s really good to go out there and do a good vault. Floor was, like, super fun. I knew this was my last routine that I would get to compete on our floor and it was super fun to have all my teammates around me. It was super special.”

East Ridge’s Tretter was third in the all-around with a score of 36.975 and Lauren Rodriguez fourth with a 36.075.

Senior Rachel Williamson of Park was sixth in the all-around with a sore of 34.500. Park’s Leah Smith was 12th in the all-around with a score of 31.975 and teammate Emma Thompson 13th with a 31.725.

Earning trips to state were East Ridge’s Corcoran, Tretter, Rodriguez, Lauryn Zebrowski and Park’s Williamson.

In the all-around Woodbury’s Kelsie Woll was eighth with a 32.325, Ella Endrizzi ninth with a 32.225, Claire Teegarden 10th with a 32.075, Madi Simmers 14th with a 31.375 and Mikayla Chu 15th with a 31.275.

In all, gymnasts from East Ridge, Park and Woodbury took 11 of the top 16 places in the all-around.

East Ridge had the unfortunate draw of starting on beam in the rotation, but managed to overcome the nerve and score a solid 36.12, good for first place.

“Starting on beam is not an easy thing,” said Urgo. “When you start on beam, you have the jitters. And we stayed on. We didn’t do our best but we stayed on and it kind of set the bar for the rest of the day. It was like, ‘at this point we’ve got nothing to lose.’”

The gymnasts will compete in the state tournament Feb. 21-22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. East Ridge was fourth at state last season. Graduated senior Cassie Kahrer of the Raptors placed fourth in the all-around a year ago.

State qualifiers in the individual events were:

All-around: 1. Corcoran (37.625), 3. Tretter (36.975), 4. Rodriguez (36.075), 6. Williamson (34.5)

Vault: 2. Corcoran (9.6), 3. Tretter (9.425), 4. Rodriguez (9.325)

Bars: 1. Corcoran (9.350), 3. Tretter (9.025), 6. Lauryn Zebrowski (8.625)

Beam: 1. Tretter (9.3), 9. Corcoran (8.95)

Floor: 1. Corcoran (9.725), 4. (tie) Rodriguez and Zebrowski (9.3), 7. Tretter, 9.225