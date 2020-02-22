The Hastings Raiders gymnastics team competed in the Section 1AA meet last Friday, Feb. 15, at Rochester Century High School. The Raiders took seventh out of eight teams with a score of 121.275 points, 0.725 ahead of Rochester John Marshall and 7.2 behind Rochester Mayo. Northfield took first by less than half a point ahead of Owatonna.

Hastings was seventh on vault, bars and beam and eighth on floor. They had a score of 33.150 on vault, 27.650 for bars, 30.475 on beam and a floor mark of 31 flat.

The Raiders had two gymnasts compete in the all-around, freshman Ava Mamer and senior Rachel Hughes. They finished back-to-back in 18th (Mamer) and 19th (Hughes) out of 22 gymnasts. Mamer compiled a score of 31.150 and Hughes was right behind her with a 30.550.

On vault, junior Annika Tverberg tied for 23rd with a score of 8.325, Mamer tied for 24th with an 8.3, freshman Anna Gerlach finished 25th with a score of 8.275, Hughes tied for 26th with an 8.25 and sophomore Madison Kennedy placed 28th (7.975).

Senior Erica Haas led the way on bars where she took 21st with a score of 7.3. Mamer tied for 23rd with a 7.15, Hughes was 25th with a score of 6.975 and freshman Averi Nelson and senior Lauren Ruder placed back-to-back in 32nd and 33rd with scores of 6.225 and 6.15 respectively.

Beam was perhaps Hastings’ best event over the course of the season. At sections Mamer took 23rd with a score of 7.750 and Gerlach was right behind her in 24th with a 7.725. Hughes and Tverberg were also back-to-back in 28th and 29th with scores of 7.525 and 7.475 respectively. Freshman Kyra Bartholomew took 31st with a 7.125.

Lastly, on floor Mamer took 26th with a score of 8.3. Kennedy, Hughes and Gerlach finished tied for 32nd and in 33rd with marks of 7.575 (Kennedy and Hughes) and 7.550 (Gerlach). Ruder placed 35th with a score of 6.575.

Hastings had one of its best seasons in recent memory as it won several dual meets. The Raiders improved on their section score of 120 from last year, when they also finished seventh. It is the third year in a row that Hastings has finished seventh.