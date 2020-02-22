ST. PAUL -- Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Sawyer Gorman took ninth in the all-around and Red Wing senior Breck Bergin finished 13 th in the all-around in the individual Class A state gymnastics meet Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

The Wildcat gymnasts placed in 11 events in the individual competition following a sixth-place finish in the Class A team event Friday.

Gorman had a total score of 36.975 to pace the junior-dominated PIZM team.

Bergin -- Red Wing’s only competitor at state -- finished her gymnastics career on a high note with a score of 36.225 in the all-around. She finished ninth on the balance beam (9.250), 15th in the vault (9.450), 27th on the uneven bars (8.475) and 25th on the floor (9.0750).

Bergin scored a personal record (PR) on the balance beam and was happiest with that event.

“I stuck it and a got a PR actually,” said Bergin. “I had a little wobble, so I was pretty proud of myself for that. I think I just had a good meet altogether.

“I think I ended it the best way I could and I’m proud of myself for that.”

Gorman was eighth in the vault (9.575), 10th on the balance beam (9.250), 10th in the floor exercise (9.425) and 20th on the uneven bars (8.7125).

“I’m happiest with vault because I PR’d on vault and I haven’t PR’d on vault in a very long time,” said Gorman. “Overall, I think I had a good meet. I hit 4-for-4 and I had fun, which is my goal.”

PIZM's Brynn Burkhalter was ninth on the balance beam (9.250), 20th on the floor exercise (9.175) and 14th on the uneven bars (8.925).

Wildcat Jaci Newman was 23rd on the floor exercise (9.150) and 36th on the balance beam (8.125).

PIZM’s McKenzie Cordes finished 26th on the balance beam (8.775).

Isabella Nisbit placed 33rd in the vault (9.150) for the Wildcats.

“I was happiest with the team, honestly,” said Nisbit. “We were all so cheerful and we had the best time ever.”

Gorman, Burkhalter, Cordes and Newman are all juniors -- and Nisbit a sophomore -- which means the gymnastics future is bright for the PIZM gymnasts.