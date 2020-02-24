Senior Lexie Corcoran went out in style -- again -- and East Ridge teammate Hailey Tretter finished third on the balance beam in the Class AA state gymnastics meet Saturday in Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Corcoran was 10th in the all-around with a total of 37.400 and sophomore Tretter just one place behind her in 11th place with a score of 37.300.

Corcoran -- the team’s only senior -- gave a dazzling performance on the floor to finish a dynamic East Ridge career. She missed medaling by the narrowest of margins, 9.625 to 9.600.

“It felt really good,” said Corcoran. “It was super special. I knew this was going to be my last floor routine ever and I almost started crying in the middle of it.

“It’s always been my favorite event to compete in and practice and I was super happy that we got to end on it today."

Tretter, however, was the only East Ridge gymnast to medal Saturday as she knocked down a score of 9.575 to finish third on the balance beam.

“I’m really happy and proud of myself because I’ve been working really hard, so if there was one time to show it, it would be right now,” said Tretter. “It’s going to push me to be even better next year because I will have something to look forward to. “

East Ridge’s individual honors Saturday came on the heels of a fourth-place finish in the Class AA team race Friday.

“Today was fantastic and yesterday was fantastic, too,” said East Ridge head coach Caroline Urgo. “We didn’t do our best yesterday but we still had a lot of good things. We started on bars and kind of waffled a little bit but we hit our beam routines and that was like a memory we’ll never forget. The girls were rock solid and that was really cool.

“But today I think they were ready for some redemption. We know what we’re capable of and there were a couple of moments where it was like 'ah, darn it.' It’s good for the girls to be okay I could have done better. But yes, fourth at the state, we’re so proud.”

Individually Saturday, Corcoran was 25th on the vault (9.375), 24th on the uneven bars (9.150), 18th on the balance beam (9.275) and seventh on the floor exercise.

Tretter finished 30th on the vault (9.300), 32nd on the uneven bars (9.00), third on the beam and 18th in the floor exercise with a score of 9.425.

Ninth grader Lauren Rodriguez was 42nd in the vault (9.125), 45th on the uneven bars (8.375) and 19th on the floor exercise with a 9.425.

Sophomore Lauryn Zebrowski placed 41st on the uneven bars (8.675) and 39th on the floor exercise (9.225).

Junior Ava Biegert was 35th in the vault with a 9.225.

Park ninth grader Ashley Lenz finished 48th in the vault with a score of 9.025.

East Ridge finished fourth Friday with a score of 145.050. Favored Lakeville North won the Class AA team race with a 149.975 total.

The Raptors combined to score 36.9 on the vault, 34.875 on the bars, 36.675 on the beam and 36.6 on the floor. Tretter had a 9.5 in the vault, and Corcoran scored a 9.425 on the floor to lead the Raptors in the team event.