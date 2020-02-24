RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Autumn Tiede took home the all-around title to help River Falls cap an undefeated conference season with a first place team finish at the Big Rivers Conference Gymnastics Championships Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial High School.

The Wildcats took first with a team score of 137.575 and Eau Claire North/Memorial was second with 132.775 while Menomonie placed third with 128.8. Hudson placed seventh with 93.925.

Despite a three-week layoff and a season-ending injury to all-arounder Eva Mikla, the Wildcats finished out the day with a new season-high team score of 137.575.

“The three of us could not be more proud of this group of girls and are so happy for them that their hard work is paying off and they deserved every score that they got this weekend,” coach Bridgette Lensin said on behalf of the Wildcat coaching staff.

Tiede won three individual events with scores of 9.475 on floor, 9.25 on vault and 8.675 on bars. She tied Hudson’s Emily Warren for sixth on the balance beam with a score of 8.45 to claim the all-around competition with a personal best total of 35.85.

Tiede was one of three Wildcats who posted personal best scores on the floor, along with Maddy Simpson’s fourth place score of 9.025 and Sophia Jensen’s 8.45.

Madison Berg made her return from injury and posted a second place score of 8.6 on bars and Lexi Epstein placed fourth with 8.825 while Epstein gave the Cats three top five scores with an 8.075.

River Falls also had three of the top five scores on the balance beam, with Madyson Tape placing second with 8.95, Epstein fourth with personal best 8.825 and Jensen fifth with 8.55.

Epstein ended up fifth in the all-around competition with a total of 33.85

Lensing said it was nice to have some extra time in the gym for practice the last few weeks before heading into tournament season.

“On the flip side of that however, you also don’t want to get the girls out of their competition mindset or groove,” she said. “The three of us coaches really had to make sure that throughout our practice plans we always kept an aspect of competition in it.”

Maddi Fish turned in Hudson’s top individual finish of the day with a second place score of 9.375 in the floor exercise while Warren finished fourth in the all-around with a total of 34.025. In addition to her sixth place score on the balance beam, Warren placed eight on bars with a 7.975 and ninth on vault with 8.7.

Hudson will compete in the WIAA Division 1 sectional at Eau Claire Memorial this Saturday, Feb. 29, while River Falls will host the Division 2 sectional at 11 a.m. Saturday in the high school gym.