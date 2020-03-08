RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- In its 19th straight WIAA State Tournament appearance, the Wildcat gymnastics team finished fourth in the 10-team Division 2 competition Friday in Wisconsin Rapids.

One day later junior Autumn Tiede took third in the all-around, one of three medals she brought home from the state individual tournament.

“Autumn had her best meet of the year,” co-coach Megan Peters said. “An all-around personal record; not many can do that at state.”

Tiede placed third in the floor exercise with a score of 9.433 and sixth on the balance beam with a 9.133 to reach the podium in both events. She added an eighth place score of 8.583 on the uneven bars and a ninth place score of 9.1 on the vault to earn a third place all-around total of 36.249. Tiede tied for fifth in the vault at last year’s individual state tournament.

Junior Madyson Tape and sophomore Lexi Epstein also competed on the balance beam in the individual portion of the state tournament with Tape placing 21st with a score of 8.317 and Epstein 27th with 7.467.

One day earlier Tiede, Tape and Epstein helped the Wildcats to a fourth place score of 135.416 at the state team tournament. Mount Horeb won the Division 2 team title with 143.216 and Whitefish Bay was second with 142.666 while Elkhorn was third with 136.601.

“The girls had a great meet,” co-coach Jordan Meier said. “We couldn't have asked for much more from them. They had a fun day through hard competition.”

Tiede had the Wildcats’ top score of the day with a 9.417 in the floor exercise while sophomore Maddie Simpson scored 8.733, freshman Sophie Jensen had 8.483 and freshman Lily Langer had 8.433.

Junior Madison Berg scored 8.683 on the uneven bars and Tiede scored 8.433 while Epstein had 8.267 and Simpson contributed 7.717.

Tape was the top scorer on the balance beam with a 9.05 and Tiede scored 8.5 while Jensen had 8.017 and Epstein had 7.9. In the vault, Tiede led the way with a score of 9.083 and Simpson scored 8.433 while Langer had 8.167 and Epstein had 8.1.

“We were very impressed by their performances, especially from such a young team,” Peters said. “They handled the pressure very well.”

Co-coach Bridgette Lensing said the season couldn’t have ended any better for the Big Rivers Conference champion Wildcats.

“Everyone did their job to help us be successful,” she said. “From the teammates in the stands to the ones competing on the floor, it took everyone to accomplish what we did.”



