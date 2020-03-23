Reidenbach, 15, is a freshman at Hudson High School. She is the daughter of Jacob and Amy Reidenbach. After competing in meets in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Fort Worth, Texas and Las Vegas, her season ended abruptly with the cancellation of events due to the coronavirus.

This meant the regional, state and national championships were canceled. Maddison competed for the final time this season on Saturday, March 7, at the Northern Lights Classic in Minneapolis. She had a successful meet, placing second in the vault with a personal best score of 9.775, first on the uneven bars at 9.6, second on the balance beam at 9.475, second on the floor exercise with a personal best score of 9.575, and first all-around with another personal best total of 38.425.

Reidenbach is coached by Bart and Lori Roskoski, Theresa Jackson and Pete Lesch. With the 2019-20 season completed, she will begin preparing for her third Level 10 season, which will start in December.