RED WING — Friday marked the official beginning of the Red Wing gymnastics competition schedule and if the early results are any indication of future, the Wingers should field a competitive lineup this year. Red Wing was narrowly defeated by Rochester Century, 121.575-119.475, but with a young varsity roster and an unprecedented buildup to the season, the team results were less important than the potential shown in each event.

“Proud is the word that the coaching staff and I came back to many times in our discussion after the meet,” Red Wing head gymnastics coach Lisa Hanson said. “Many of the girls threw new skills making some missing others but again, they continued on with poise and composure.”

The Wingers had a pair of event-winners on the night — Jaysa Dille with a score of 8.85 in vault and Chloe Fox on bars (7.6). Dille also placed third on beam (7.475).

Akacia Ingram had a strong meet as she finished second all-around (30.25). Her highest placement in an individual event was third on bars (7.225). Rounding out the top finishers was Sylvia Marty’s second-place finish on beam (7.5).

Red Wing, 0-1 as a team, is next scheduled to compete Tuesday in Owatonna.